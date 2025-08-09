Tragedy as competitor dies falling fall at Northamptonshire horse trial

British Eventing issues a statement to confirm the tragedy

A horse trials event near Northampton was cancelled after the tragic death of a rider on Friday.

British Eventing issued a statement today, Saturday, to confirm that 37-year-old Sarah Yorke suffered a fatal accident while competing at Aston-le-Walls Horse Trials in Northamptonshire.

A spokesperson said: “Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 3; however, tragically, she could not be saved.

“Her horse, MGH HERA, was assessed by the on-site vets, walked back to the stable, and is uninjured,” the spokesperson added.

Rosie Williams, Chief Executive of British Eventing, said: “On behalf of everyone at British Eventing, I would like to express our deepest condolences to Sarah’s family and friends. The thoughts of the entire eventing community are with them at this incredibly difficult time.”

The spokesperson added: “A full review of the incident will now be undertaken by British Eventing in line with our established protocols.

“To respect the family’s privacy during this very sad time, no further details will be shared.

“We appreciate this is a deeply difficult moment for the eventing community, and we encourage everyone to support one another. The British Eventing Support Trust Helpline is available 24/7 on 07780 008877 for anyone who would like to talk to a trained professional.”