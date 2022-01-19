Traffic jammed both ways on M1 at Northampton after car and lorry involved in crash
Drivers advised to find alternative routes around snarl-up at junction 15
Traffic is queuing both ways on the M1 near Northampton following a crash on Wednesday morning (January 19).
Sensors showed vehicles gridlocked northbound between junction 15 and 15A at around 11am following a smash involving a car and a lorry.
According to National Highways, one lane is closed northbound for the accident as emergency services deal with the incident while there is congestion heading towards Northampton from Daventry with a broken down vehicle adding to the problems.
Latest reports say clear-up could take until after 1pm and drivers are being advised to find alternative routes where possible — although traffic is also slow on the A5 through Towcester.