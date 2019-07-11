Traffic in Northamptonshire stationary after severe crash closes huge stretch of M1 southbound

All traffic on the M1 southbound in Northamptonshire has been stopped following a severe crash.

The entire southbound motorway between junction 18 A5 (near Rugby) and junction 16 A4500 (near Daventry) is shut and all traffic is at a standstill while police deal with the accident.

An entire stretch of the M1 southbound between J16 and J18 has been closed.

An entire stretch of the M1 southbound between J16 and J18 has been closed.

A single car reportedly hit the central reservation at about 2pm today (July 11).

A man has been taken to University Coventry Hospital with serious injuries as a result.

Meanwhile, traffic on the M1 Northbound has been severely disrupted as a result and delays of up to 20 minutes have been reported.

The M45 at J17 is also closed as far as Dunchurch.

The closure is having knock-on effects on traffic throughout the county. The closure is expected to lift by 7pm tonight.