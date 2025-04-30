Traffic delays on A14 as farmers take protest across Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists may be delayed on the westbound A14 to Welford as farmers take their anti-government protest across Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farmers to Action have already travelled from Roade, south of Northampton, to Kettering town centre via Northampton and Wellingborough.

Dozens of tractors with load horns and sirens stopped off outside North Northamptonshire’s offices in Bowling Green Road this lunchtime.

The convoy travelling at about 30kph (18 mph) has set off for Welford – junction 1 of the A14 – to head back to Roade.