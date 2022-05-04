A mystery local Lotto winner is set to hear the dreaded phrase ‘here’s what you could have won’ unless they claim a Set For Life prize worth £120,000 within the next few weeks.

National Lottery HQ is still waiting to hear from the owner of the winning ticket from a draw on December 9 last year.

All they know is the the missing ticket was bought somewhere in Northamptonshire and matched the five main numbers in the draw, earning the holder £10,000-a-month for a year.

Cheryl Crowley, a primary school teacher from London, won £10k-a-month for a year last year but a similar prize is still going begging for a lucky ticket-holder somewhere in Northamptonshire

The winning on that date were 12, 24, 29, 37, 47 and the Life Ball was 2. With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize — so this ticket-holder’s time runs out on June 7.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Time really is running out but we are still hopeful someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money.

"We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time. The easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app or look anywhere a missing Set For Life ticket could be hiding.

"This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there.”

If you have the winning ticket call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 to claim.

If nobody comes forward with the winning ticket before the deadline, the money — plus all the interest it has generated — will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

This money helps support everything from the local charity making a difference where you live through to helping our nation’s athletes win medals at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Since The National Lottery launched more than 25 years ago upwards of 1,000 projects have received funding in Northampton across the arts, sports, heritage, health, education, environment, charity and voluntary sectors.