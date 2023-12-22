Owen Brindley, 24, was born with a few disabilities such as Bells Palsy, however this hasn't stopped him to spread important awareness of Sign Language

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Owen Brindley is most known for his ‘officialowenbrindley’ TikTok account which has over 7,000 followers.

On the account he does ‘sign of the days’, and performances of songs which he signs to. Some of his videos have got thousands of views and he's been inspiring youngsters and adults to learn sign since a very young age.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24 year old was born without a Kidney and it's been reported that his mother gave him one when he was 5. He also suffers from hearing and speech problems, but having all these problems hasn't stopped Owen from beating the odds and becoming quite an influential young man. Owen has inspired lots of people to learn sign and has done gigs in his local area in Nottingham to try and spread awareness.

Owen Brindley

The campaigning to get Sign Language into the school curriculum, of so many like Owen, has become successful as from 2025 British Sign Language (BSL) will become an optional GCSE and will allow those to learn it professionally and take a exam in it.

Sign Language is very important as it allows those to speak who can't communicate with others. If children and young people learnt the basics of how to sign they would be able to communicate with those who can't communicate without sign and it would make the school environment more inclusive.

Some schools have already implemented this into their curriculum to allow those to learn sign and for many young children it has helped them communicate with those who they wouldn't otherwise be able to communicate with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign language opens up so many doors for young people, according to campaigners, it should be implemented into the work place and doctors, nurses and those in important roles should all be able to sign too.

Owen Brindley, who is from Nottingham, is not only an advocate for Sign he is also a young actor, a Radio Presenter and does shows for FMB Radio.

His signing also got him the title of Finalist on Mecca's Got Talent in 2022. The young TikTok Star has also been picked up by elite media agency, Lydia A Entertainment, the home entertainment and production company which was founded by 18 year old YouTube Star and Royal Reporter, Lydia Alty who hails from Buckinghamshire. It's been reported that Owen is a close friend to many well known social media stars including young Lydia.

Owen hopes that his TikTok videos will encourage others to learn sign and help others to communicate with people like himself who struggle with communicating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has stated in various videos the importance of signing. The young star has spread his awareness far and wide and even performed on big stages too, he has also met Britain's Got Talent stars Sign Along with Us, founder Jade Kilduff and her younger brother Christian, who became runners up on the talent show back in 2020. He says they inspired him to do sign of the day.