Three lanes CLOSED on the M1 in Northamptonshire following a lorry crash

A crash involving HGVs on the motorway in Northants has forced the closure of the M1 this afternoon (Monday).

Emergency services are currently on the scene of the crash southbound between junction 17 near Watford Gap and junction 16 for Northampton.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Incident 13:29 Crews from #Daventry #Mereway #TheMounts with assistance from @WarksFireRescue dealing with an RTC involving HGV's on the M1 Junction 17-16 Southbound, 3 lanes are currently closed"

It is believed that a number of vehicles are involved.

Severe delays are being reported on the M1 as a result.

Highways England is advising people plan ahead if travelling south on the M6 in Warwickshire.