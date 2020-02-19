Three killed as Corsa collides with lorry on A43 in Northamptonshire

Two men and a woman pronounced dead at scene near Sywell

Three people were killed when their Vauxhall Corsa collided head-on with a tipper lorry on the A43 in Northamptonshire yesterday (Tuesday, February 19).

Three people died when their Corsa collided with a Volvo lorry near Sywell Range

The two men and a woman were all pronounced dead at the scene, on the stretch of road between Sywell roundabout and the Hannington turn.

All three were in the red Corsa which collided with the Volvo lorry close to Sywell Range just after 2pm.

Fire crews from Mereway, Moulton and The Mounts were at the scene and the road between Northampton and Kettering was closed for six hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit are trying to find out what happened and issued an appeal for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the crash to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 234 of 18/02/20.