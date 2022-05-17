Three clubs battle it out in friendly sports tournament at Daventry Leisure Centre

Hundreds of eager competitiors descended on the leisure centre to take part in a taekwondo tournament in Daventry.

The NCM Tri-Club Champs took place at Daventry’s Everyone Active Leisure Centre on Saturday (May 14).

Daventry Tigers/TKD, Woodford Halse TKD and Banbury TKD took part in the friendly inter-club tournament, sponsored by Daventry company, Nationwide Cleaning Machines (NCM).

Organisers said the event was a roaring success, with more than 100 competitors giving fantastic performances.

Aside from the traditional performance patterns and sparring, there were destruction competitions, team synchronised patterns competitions, speed-punching, and speed kicking challenges.

In the middle of the competition everything stopped for two exhibition fights.

To finish the day, an all-belts ‘families’ synchronised patterns competition and a display piece competition took place.

Mark and Sarah Robson, of Daventry Tigers TKD, said: “Mabelle Gwilliam from Daventry took on Ashley Kelly from Banbury in what proved to be a fascinating contest.

“Ashley’s longer reach proved decisive in the end, giving her the win with a unanimous decision. Daventry’s William O’Toole then took on Banbury’s Archie Brown.

"Both boys made the England sparring squad last year, so this was always going to be an interesting clash. William’s anticipation and hand speed won the day, again with a unanimous decision, making it a very equitable Daventry 1 – Banbury 1.”

Mr and Mrs Robson would like to extend a massive thank you to Nationwide Cleaning Machines for making the day possible with their generous financial support, and to all the dozens of volunteers who helped to make the event run so smoothly.

