Thieves order barrel of cooking oil to go at Northamptonshire McDonald's
Armed officers track down suspect van on M6
A McDonald's takeaway with a difference led to a police chase across two counties late on Sunday night (June 27).
Northamptonshire Police armed response teams were scrambled after a barrel of cooking oil was seen being loaded onto a white Ford Transit van at Watford Gap services on the northbound M1.
They followed the Transit on to the M6 before bringing it to a halt with blocking tactics and help from Warwickshire Police traffic officers.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed Mitko Yordanov, 55, of Seven Sisters Road, Islington, and Ivan Ivanov, 47, of Church Road, Hayes, have since been charged with theft in connection with the incident.