Thieves order barrel of cooking oil to go at Northamptonshire McDonald's

A McDonald's takeaway with a difference led to a police chase across two counties late on Sunday night (June 27).

Northamptonshire Police armed response teams were scrambled after a barrel of cooking oil was seen being loaded onto a white Ford Transit van at Watford Gap services on the northbound M1.

They followed the Transit on to the M6 before bringing it to a halt with blocking tactics and help from Warwickshire Police traffic officers.

Police halted the Transit on the M6