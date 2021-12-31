These were the nine stories in Northamptonshire that made us laugh out loud in 2021

2. Kettering man's hilarious apology after breaking dolphin playground ride

After breaking a dolphin ride at the Rockingham Road Pleasure Park in September, red-faced dad David Beeby, 32, had to trudge the broken dolphin to his car in front of an amused audience and then own up to North Northamptonshire Council, leaving an employee struggling to contain her laughter on the phone. He then issued a hilarious apology on social media: "To all of the kids I've traumatised I'm sorry, I've got it safe at home and I've already been in contact to let them know how much of a *** I am, it'll be fixed and any cost incurred will be paid by me. Bruised ego but I'm glad the lady at the council had a good laugh about it with me and I hope all those who witnessed me breaking the kids toy had a good laugh."