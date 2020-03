Research conducted by Dogfriendlycottages.co.uk found that these are the 10 most popular dog breeds in the UK - do you agree?

1. Labrador Retrievers Labrador Retrievers took the top spot, proving the most popular dog in the UK for the second year running

2. Cockapoos Cockapoos are a favourite among many and claimed second place

3. Springer Spaniel The popular Spring Spaniel followed closely behind, taking third place in the ranking

4. Cocker Spaniel The well-known Cocker Spaniel took the fourth spot

