The top ten best places to live in Northamptonshire in 2023, according to Muddy Stilettos

3 . 9. Brixworth

Muddy Stilettos said: “Just north of Northampton, this area of the shire is pretty idyllic – it’s no coincidence that there’s an abundance of stately homes around these parts. “And, as it’s just 20 minutes to Northampton station with fast trains to Euston for either for the daily commute or those odd days when you might need to travel to the smoke, Brixworth brings the perfect balance of rural retreat and urban buzz.” Photo: Muddy Stilettos