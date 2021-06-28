Sixfileds is one of the tips that will open five days a week from next week.

Household waste recycling centres in the West Northamptonshire Council area will next week return to a five-day opening schedule.

The schedule was originally changed to six days a week at the Sixfields site from March 29 in a bid to reduce queues of traffic attempting to get into the centre.

From May 1, the schedule was also implemented at the sites in Brixworth, Daventry, Ecton Lane and Towcester.

All centres opened six days a week to deal with increased demand during the pandemic.

The additional days were scheduled to be in place until the end of June 2021 as a temporary measure to deal with an increase in the number of visitors to the sites and reduce the long queues.

From next Monday (July 5) onwards Sixfields HWRC will be closed on Mondays and Thursdays.

From next Wednesday (July 7) onwards Brixworth centre will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Daventry centre will be closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and Ecton Lane and Towcester centres will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays onwards.

The centres are open on their normal opening days from 10am to 6pm.