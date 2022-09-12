Woodfood Halse opened the Football Club doors on Friday (September 2) for a night of friendly football in memory of a key member of their community, Alan Parkinson and to raise money for the Children’s Wards at Northampton General Hospital and Leicester Royal Infirmary.

A reunion of old football friends turned into a friendly match for the town to enjoy, where an incredible £6,547.91 was raised to support the children’s wards that cared for the organiser’s child, who fell seriously ill this year.

Oscar Parkinson had suddenly become unwell, losing control of his limbs and was rushed to hospital in May 2022. He was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis and it had been the quick delivery of treatment that had given him the best possible chance of recovery.

Charity football teams

Marie Parkinson, mum-of-three to Oscar, said: “We will be ever grateful to all the doctors and nurses who saved Oscar’s life, Alan’s grandson, and to our friends and family for their support. He’s totally back to normal now and I feel so lucky he got through it.”

Grandfather Alan Parkinson passed away five years ago and his contribution to the local football community is not forgotten. As part of the charity night event, a new football stand was officially opened by his wife, revealing a covered corner to enjoy the matches that take place, exactly where he used to stand.

Bill Bailey chairman of the Football Club said: “Alan was a key person in how this club has developed over the years and it’s been great to create a night in his memory, where we can raise money for the hospitals involved in caring for his grandson.

“The facilities here are such an important part of Woodford Halse and somewhere for all ages to come. The club house is not just for football players, it is for families and events and there is such a great community spirit here.

Charity football match in action

“We are planning the development of the training area now, to improve the onsite classes and sessions, so we can provide them here without the need to travel, and are currently working with the parish council with this.”

The clubhouse and football teams saw a packed out evening, where the Woodford United team (2005-2006) won 5-0, with goals from Sammy Ibrahim, Nat Liburd (two), Sid Hawkins and Neil King, giving the perfect result for the charity evening.

Aaron Parkinson, Alan’s son and Oscar’s dad, who played in the team on the night, said after the event: “Wow, what an unbelievable evening and one that my dad would of absolutely loved. Fantastic to see so many old faces and also meeting some new.

"Thanks everyone for your kindness with your donations and to all of you who helped on the night. To everyone who donated a prize, brought a ticket or made a bid on the auction - thank you so much.”

The Alan Parkinson stand

The memorial programme