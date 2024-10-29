A terminally ill woman from Daventry is appealing for money to help fund a treatment that could potentially save her life.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Iddon was diagnosed with primary breast cancer—breast cancer that has not spread beyond the breast or the lymph nodes under the arm—in 2009.

In March 2020, she received the heartbreaking news that she has stage four breast cancer, also known as metastatic breast cancer, that has spread to her liver and bones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 60-year-old, whose illness is now terminal, is determined to live and wants to go to Germany to receive treatment in Frankfurt after hearing a friend's successful treatment story, which gives her hope.

Michelle Iddon pictured.

However, each treatment session costs about £5,000, and she would need at least 10 sessions.

Michelle said: “I've still got a life to live. I still have people I love. I can't die yet. I do not want to. It is all just very frightening.”

Michelle has been living in Daventry for more than 55 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After surgery and several months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, her cancer was in remission until one night in March 2020, when she woke up because of "huge pain" in her left arm.

“I was screaming. The pain was so awful,” said Michelle.

She saw her general practitioner a couple of days later, who conducted an MRI. A day later, she received a call informing her that her cancer had come back.

After undergoing a liver resection in April 2021, which involves removing a portion of the liver, Michelle was able to avoid the disease spreading to her liver for two and a half years.

“I fight all the time for my treatment.

“The prognosis for my disease is two to three years. In March, I would have been diagnosed for five years, so I am beating the odds already. But it has always come with a bit of a fight,” she said.

Her cancer treatment stopped working in November 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the fact that she has since visited a number of hospitals and went through another treatment that produced "some great results," her latest blood tests forced her to stop taking her medicine.

“The medication stopped working because cancer is clever and works out what you're doing and finds a way around it, apparently.

“In the meantime, I am in quite considerable pain. (...) So it's all very tense for me at the moment,” said Michelle.

Michelle retired and left her position as Oxford City Council's customer services manager at the beginning of May this year due to her health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She claims that the only chance she has left is to go to Frankfurt University Hospital for treatment because she is not presently receiving any other cancer treatments in England and her illness could continue to spread throughout her body.

Michelle was successful in scheduling an appointment in Germany for Thursday, October 31.

“You've got to pay for flights and hotels, and you need to have somebody accompany you. You are not able to go on your own because you are likely to feel unwell. So, that's what I'm hoping to do so that I can live.

“I can't afford it all,” said Michelle.

So far, at the time of writing (Tuesday October 29), the fundraising page has raised £2,560 of its £50,000 goal. Click here to donate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of the last few years, Michelle has had to face other challenging circumstances as well, including the tragic deaths of her mother and partner and the recent theft of her van.

After receiving a stage four colon cancer diagnosis, her partner, Andy Webb, died in Michelle's arms at home on January 22, 2019.

“He was an amazing guy. Many people loved him. He was a very funny guy and always helped people. He never turned his back on anybody. He was a really good man,” she said.

A week before Michelle received her stage four breast cancer diagnosis, her mother, Ellie, died on March 19, 2020, at the age of 70.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was a real family mum, always there for all of us. She was always there for her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Everybody loved her so much. She was a kind and gentle lady.

“I live alone, and that is tough. It's tough when you haven't got your mom to call. And it is tough when you haven't got your other half to go to all your appointments with you. I have to try and call around friends to see if they can help me,” said Michelle.

In September 2024, Michelle was left “heartbroken” after her van was stolen from her driveway and last tracked in Flecknoe.

She had owned the white Fiat Benimar Benivan for just two months before it was taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle reported the theft, which took place on September 4, to the police.

“I've had such a run of bad luck.

“I am just hoping for something good to happen to give me hope because I am a really positive person. I am always positive, but this is really knocking me over. It is getting a bit crazy,” said Michelle.

The "worst thing" about losing her vehicle, according to Michelle, is that she kept some of her partner's possessions in it.

“When I was using them, it just made me feel like he was with me and they are all gone. So that's sad.

“It has been a very traumatic time,” she said.