Ten Wellingborough neighbours get a happy knock on the door from People's Postcode Lottery

Albany Close residents continue Northamptonshire's run of success by landing £1,000 each in prize draw

Ten Wellingborough neighbours are feeling just grand after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcodes.

The residents of Appleby Close all scooped one of 20 daily prizes with People’s Postcode Lottery when NN9 5YN was confirmed among the winners on Tuesday (February 25).

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt, who also stars in TV adverts, sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “What a way to start the day! I’m thrilled for all our Northamptonshire winners and I hope they go and treat themselves with their winnings.”

Two neighbours from Redwood Close, Irchester, landed £30,000 each two years ago when their postcode was pulled out for one of the big Saturday prizes.

In 2016, Northampton dinner lady Sharon Collins was one of three winners who got cheques of £25,000 each from the People's Postcode Lottery and just last Friday, two households in Ecton also landed one of the daily £1,000 prizes.

Five more winners in Laud's Road, Crick, also pocketed £1,000 after their NN6 7TJ was a daily draw winner on Monday.

It costs £10 a month to play and winning postcodes are announced every day. Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500million so far for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond with a minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales going directly to charities.