Teenage sailor from Long Buckby to represent Britain at upcoming Youth Worlds championships

A teenage sailor from Long Buckby is one of 16 of the country’s most promising performers to be selected to represent Great Britain in a competition.

Ellen Moorley will take to the water in the Youth Sailing World Championships.

The sailors, all aged 18 or under, will represent the British Youth Sailing (BYS) Team in eight classes at the 51st edition of the prestigious youth event at The Hague, Netherlands, in July.

Ellen on the water.

They gained selection to the team for their performances in the 29er, 420, Nacra 15, ILCA6, iQFOiL and kiteboarding at the recent RYA Youth National Championships.

Previous Youth Worlds participants include some of today's best-known sailors including the world's most decorated Olympic sailor Sir Ben Ainslie and 2008 Beijing gold medallist Pippa Wilson.