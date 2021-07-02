Sweet smell of success has never 'felt' so good for Gemma's flourishing Daventry business

Gemma Powell is the creator of Stanley and the Bear making exquisite little animals and people.

She specialises in 2D and 3D work, making everything from Peter Rabbit to Paddington and even people's pets.

Gemma, who sells her beautifully-made figures from Orange Blossom Florist in Daventry and online, told us: "Since I was young I have always enjoyed being creative.

Undefined: related

"I love making animals, but I will make anything for a challenge."

Her latest venture started as a hobby after she received a felting gift one Christmas.

Word got out and her pastime grew.

"People kept asking me to sell my work, so I thought I would give it a go," Gemma said.

She uses 100 per cent wool with the occasional add ons like clay, buttons, leather and material for clothes.

Gemma's success has included being selected to display her work in a needle felt competition.

"It was of an owl," she said.

"I was really pleased."

Gemma is never without beloved pooch Stanley, who inspired her Facebook page and business name 'Stanley and the Bear'.

She said: "My husband bought me a felting pack one Christmas.

"I opened the florist 10 years ago now and I've never looked back."

Like Stanley and the Bear on FB or or pop into Orange Blossom on High Street, telephone (01327) 314444 or 07789 000705.

1. Stanley inspired Gemma with her business. Buy photo

2. Artist Gemma Powell. Buy photo

3. She was gifted a felting kit one Christmas and has never looked back. Buy photo

4. See Gemma's Stanley and the Bear page on Facebook. Buy photo