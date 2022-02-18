Storm Eunice: Live updates from across the county as winds batter Northamptonshire
Warnings to stay indoors, damage to buildings and danger on the roads as amber alert comes into force
Met Office experts are telling people to 'stay indoors' as Storm Eunice is predicted to bring gusts of 100mph across Northamptonshire today.
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 16:24
- Met Office alert from 5am on Friday
- People strongly advised to stay indoors as gusts reach 80mph
- Fears of flying debris, damage to buildings, fallen trees
The latest from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service
An update from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently dealing with a number of storm related incidents across the county, mainly attending damaged buildings, fallen trees and other exterior structural issues. The increase in incidents is no more than we anticipated at this time and we are well resourced to attend and deal with results of the high wind. The Met Office have said that the peak wind for this region will last until around 3-3.30pm, we so are asking people to continue to follow advice which is being widely publicised on social media, TV and radio and in particular we are urging people to only drive if it is absolutely essential.
“All agencies across the county are working well to support each other and ensure that we continue to keep Northamptonshire safe. We would like to thank colleagues from the Northamptonshire Emergency Planning Team, who are coordinating calls from people who require assistance, but do not need the emergency services. This is allowing us to attend hazardous incidents, that require immediate attention and could lead to issues affecting public safety.”
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “ We received the first call at 1.55pm reporting a HGV had overturned on the A509 between Wellingborough and Wollaston. It has landed on the grass verge and no injuries reported. The road is still open however officers are at the scene waiting for recovery. Anyone travelling along this road is asked to take extra care.”
Love this video! Eight-year-old Alfie Alexander struggling to stand up in Mears Ashby
The AA is reported the following at 2.40pm: Obstruction on Road Reports of obstruction on the road on Billing Road East near Cavendish Drive
Pitsford Weather Centre recorded wind gusts of 57.9mph at 2.20pm today...
Statement from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service on Cineworld closure
“Crews from the Mounts and Mereway are currently on scene at Cineworld. A number of roof panels have been blown off the roof and we are working to secure and make the building safe. The cinema and carpark at Six Fields are currently closed to protect the public. We are dealing with a number if storm related incidents in the county, but nothing we weren’t expecting or prepared for. We are asking that people only make essential journeys at this time and to take extra care if they do need to go out.”