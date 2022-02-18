An update from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently dealing with a number of storm related incidents across the county, mainly attending damaged buildings, fallen trees and other exterior structural issues. The increase in incidents is no more than we anticipated at this time and we are well resourced to attend and deal with results of the high wind. The Met Office have said that the peak wind for this region will last until around 3-3.30pm, we so are asking people to continue to follow advice which is being widely publicised on social media, TV and radio and in particular we are urging people to only drive if it is absolutely essential.