Storm Eunice: Live updates from across the county as winds batter Northamptonshire
Warnings ot stay indoors, damage to buildings and danger on the roads as amber alert comes into force
Met Office experts are telling people to 'stay indoors' as Storm Eunice is predicted to bring gusts of 100mph across Northamptonshire today.
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 07:11
- Met Office alert from 5am on Friday
- People strongly advised to stay indoors as gusts reach 80mph
- Fears of flying debris, damage to buildings, fallen trees
- Emergency services braced for a flood of calls
Nearly 1,000 properties in Northampton are without power
Western Power say they are working to get the fault repaired and power restored by 8.30am to 963 properties in NN4 postcodes
Red weather warning extended closer to Northamptonshire
The Met Office issues a fresh weather warning for the South East at around 5am. It now reaches as far at Luton and Milton Keynes.
Dangers posed during an amber weather warning
Here’s a list of threats weather brings during an amber alert, from the Met Office
Dozens of cancellations on trains as passengers advised not to travel
Train services on both routes through Northamptonshire will be severely reduced. London Northwestern Railway and East Midlands Railways are both advising passengers not to attempt journeys.
Speed restrictions mean those services that are running will taken twice as long to reach their destinations.
Calm before the storm
Thursday night’s Met Office forecast gives little hint of what’s likely to follow on Friday ..