Stationary traffic on M1 in Northamptonshire following crash near Watford Gap services
All four lanes stopped heading north from junction 16
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 11:40 am
Updated
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 11:42 am
Traffic is stationary on the M1 northbound in Northamptonshire following a smash.
According to AA Travel, all four lanes are stopped between junction 16 and junction 17 due to an accident near Watford Gap Services mid-morning on Tuesday (December 21).
Traffic is reported to be tailing back to the A45 turn off for Northampton and Daventry.