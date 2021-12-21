Stationary traffic on M1 in Northamptonshire following crash near Watford Gap services

All four lanes stopped heading north from junction 16

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 11:40 am
Updated Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 11:42 am
National Highways cameras showed queues on the M1 on Tuesday morning

Traffic is stationary on the M1 northbound in Northamptonshire following a smash.

According to AA Travel, all four lanes are stopped between junction 16 and junction 17 due to an accident near Watford Gap Services mid-morning on Tuesday (December 21).

Traffic is reported to be tailing back to the A45 turn off for Northampton and Daventry.

