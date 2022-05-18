Stanwick Lakes invites county Guides to hands-on activity day

Girl Guides from across Northamptonshire have been invited to explore the fascinating heritage and natural habitats of Stanwick Lakes during a hands-on ‘Nenescape Activity Day’

Taking place on Saturday, July 9, Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers will be able to take part in heritage and nature-based activities across the site – a Special Protection Area.

It is being hosted by the Nenescape Landscape Partnership Scheme together with the National Lottery Heritage Fund and run by the Stanwick Lakes team with the support of volunteers.

Members of Girlguiding enjoy the outdoors

Molly Simpson, interpretation and community engagement intern at Nenescape, said: “We are very excited to be organising the Nenescape Activity Day at Stanwick Lakes this summer. It is great to have the opportunity to provide hands-on experience for our young audiences to connect with nature.”

Members of Girlguiding will experience a host of fun and educational pursuits including pond dipping, bird watching, ‘stepping back into the past’ through historic workshops, natural arts and crafts, ‘rewild the child’ sessions and exploring a nature trail.

Ms Simpson said: “This event will be our biggest yet in terms of directly engaging future generations with the Special Protection Areas of the Upper Nene Valley Gravel Pits. Our friends and volunteers in Girlguiding and at Stanwick Lakes have been invaluable to the planning and the coordination of the day. We hope this is a partnership that will continue in future years so that young girls can continue to understand the importance of protecting their local environment.”

The Upper Nene Valley Gravel Pit is a designated Special Protection Area covering 1,358 hectares that contain 20 separate blocks of water along the River Nene. As well as Stanwick Lakes, these include Summer Leys Nature Reserve, Northampton Washlands, Nene Wetlands, Ditchford Lakes and Meadows Nature Reserve, Higham Ferrers Nature Reserve, Kinewell Lake and Titchmarsh Nature Reserve.

Stanwick Lakes visitor centre

Melissa Probert, Girlguiding Northamptonshire deputy county commissioner, said: “Girlguiding Northamptonshire are really excited to be partnering with Nenescape to deliver an activity day for our members aged four to 18 at Stanwick Lakes. After a difficult couple of years, it is brilliant that we are able to provide opportunities for our members to meet together outside to explore the Special Protection Area and learn about its importance to wildlife.”

Running from 10am to 3.30pm, participants will also have access to the onsite adventure playground and assault course. The cost of the day is £7.50 per participant and includes activities and equipment, a goodie bag and a badge to take home.

There is space for up to 160 participants and bookings are taken on a first come, first served basis, with applications closing on Friday, May 27.

Liz Williams, nature engagement coordinator for Stanwick Lakes, added: “Rainbows, Brownies and Guides will get the chance to try lots of different activities while exploring the beautiful nature reserve. They will dip in the ponds to discover the creatures that live under the water, follow a lakeside nature trail and create environmental art, and, of course, play on Stanwick Lakes’ adventure playground.”