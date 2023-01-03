St Andrew’s speak out after two patients escape from mental health hospital in Northampton

A mental health hospital in Northampton has issued a statement after two patients absconded from its facility.

Convicted arsonist Johnny Brady absconded from the mental health facility in Billing Road at about 3.30pm on December 31. Another patient escaped on the same day and was later found and returned to hospital. Northamptonshire Police are still searching for 19-year-old Brady.

Advertisement

Following urgent police appeals, St Andrew’s has now issued a statement. Bosses say they will “undertake a full investigation”.

St Andrew's has responded after Johnny Brady (inset) escaped from the facility as he remains on the run.

A St Andrew’s spokeswoman said: “We are supporting the police with their investigation into finding Johnny Brady. We are urging him to return to us as soon as possible so he can continue with his treatment.

“A patient who absconded for a brief period on New Year's Eve is now back in our care, and we are undertaking a full investigation.

Advertisement

“Due to patient confidentiality we are unable to provide any more details at this stage.”

The hospital was asked by this newspaper what went wrong to men the patients were able to escape and what would be done to make sure this does not happen again. A response to these questions has not been provided.

Advertisement

Earlier today (January 3), a police spokeswoman confirmed that officers are continuing to actively search for Brady and are still appealing for members of the public to immediately call 999 and not approach him, if spotted.

Advertisement

He is described as white, about 5ft 9 and of a slim build. He was last seen wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie, and black coloured trainers.

Detective Superintendent Richard Tompkins said on New Year’s Day: “Johnny is serving a hospital order for convictions relating to arson and serious assault, which is why it is very important that the public do not approach him under any circumstances but should call 999 immediately.

Advertisement

“We are investigating three separate incidents of arson to bags of rubbish, which occurred overnight, in areas within a couple of miles of the hospital grounds, which may be linked to Johnny.