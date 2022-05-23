Skateboarding councillor vows to ramp up West Northamptonshire profile during year as chair

Cllr André Gonzalez De Sávage with skateboard... and vice-chair John Shephard

Councillors will be wary of accepting a lift to meetings from their new chair.

Councillor André Gonzalez De Sávage took the ceremonial chains of office from outgoing West Northamptonshire Council chair Ann Addison at the Guildhall on Thursday (May 19).

Originally from Barcelona, the dad-of-three lived in Switzerland, London and Bedfordshire before landing in Northampton in 1987.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He involved himself in local residents associations and was a parish councillor before becoming a county councillor for 17 years.

He promotes culture and heritage through Surprise Northamptonshire and Royal and Derngate theatres and the Made in Northamptonshire initiative, which celebrates the county’s food and drink creators, manufacturers and providers.

Oh, and he is also keen SKATEBOARDER and chairs county skate park Adrenaline Alley and Northamptonshire BMX.

Cllr Gonzalez De Sávage, who represents East Hunsbury and Shelfleys, said: “It’s an incredible honour and privilege to be chair.

"I’m really looking forward to doing everything I can in the coming year to further raise the profile of West Northamptonshire and the many great things our area has to offer.

“It’s really important that our council fully supports and connects with our residents, businesses and community groups and I will be working hard to continue to build these links as well as helping to showcase their amazing achievements.

He added: “We are at the heart of the country, with leading global industries and a superb and vibrant visitor economy – and we have the right aspirations of one of the UK’s most successful counties.

“Let’s promote and encourage pride and prosperity, locally, nationally and globally in all we do and support the growth, of a safe and prosperous West Northamptonshire.”

The chair is a non-political, civic role representing the council and West Northamptonshire at events and functions, as well as keeping council meetings in order.

Councillor John Shephard, ward member for Moulton was appointed as his vice-chairman.

Cllr Gonzalez De Sávage has also picked the local Air Ambulance service and Northamptonshire Search and Rescue as his chosen charities for the year.