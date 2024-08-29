Significant and 'heartbreaking' rise in cruelty against dogs in Northamptonshire, RSPCA figures show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New RSPCA figures have revealed a significant and “heartbreaking” rise in cruelty against dogs in Northamptonshire.

In 2023, the animal charity received a whopping 550 reports of cruelty to dogs across the county, which is a jump from 494 reports in 2022.

Nationally, in 2023, the RSPCA received 52,662 reports about cruelty to dogs - around 144 a day - compared to 48,567 in 2022 - an increase of eight percent in just one year. The charity received 42,613 reports on cruelty to dogs in 2020, marking a 23 percent increase in just four years.

The new figures have been released by the RSPCA as part of its No Animal Deserves Cruelty summer appeal.

This dog was thrown away like rubbish in Northampton earlier this year.

Chris Sherwood, chief executive of the RSPCA, said: “It is heartbreaking that more dogs need our help - we need to make a stand against this and say ‘no more’.

“Dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend, yet more and more dogs are being subjected to cruelty every year. Dogs are the most popular pet in the UK yet also the ones who potentially suffer the most.

“We would love to see, next year, cruelty going down. We know we can’t do this alone - so our purpose is for everyone to work together to create a kinder world for animals. That's why we've launched our summer appeal, because it’s vital that we all take action together to help animals like these dogs.”

In January this year, the body of an emaciated dog was found in a bin bag. A member of a litter picking group in an alleyway near Leyswell Court, Little Billing, made the gruesome discovery. The dog was found in a black bin bag with women’s clothing inside. A vet found the dog to be extremely emaciated.

Two men were also sentenced last month and banned from keeping animals after footage emerged of horrific abuse against a Husky dog called Bruno. One of the men was seen shouting at Bruno, holding his mouth closed, dragging him by his neck and pushing him.

To donate to the RSPCA’s No Animal Deserves Cruelty summer appeal, go to rspca.org.uk/appeal.

If you suspect an animal is being cruelly treated, you can find out how to report this on the RSPCA’s website.