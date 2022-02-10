Seven-mile queues and delays of an hour on M1 heading towards Northampton after truck overturns

Drivers are being warned to steer clear of the M1 southbound in Northamptonshire after a truck overturned, closing the carriageway southbound on Thursday (February 10).

National Highways has coned off all lanes approaching junction 16 with traffic being diverted 'up and over' the junction.

A statement from the agency at 11am warned of 60-minute delays with traffic heading south towards Northampton tailing back for more than seven miles and that it expects congestion to continue until at least 3pm.

Traffic is also reported to be heavy on the A5 as drivers seek an alternative route.

