A serving Northamptonshire Police sergeant has been sacked without notice after finishing his duties early, while on a final written warning.

Richard Gillies was subject to a gross misconduct disciplinary hearing was at police headquarters on June 5 and 6, 2023.

The hearing was in regards to the sergeant finishing his tour of duty early when he was deployed as a sergeant for operation “Kayak”, which is the force’s operation to tackle sexual abuse in the night time economy.

The hearing was held at Northamptonshire Police Headquarters.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “It was alleged that the officer concerned breached the standards of professional behaviour when deployed as a sergeant on operation “Kayak” and finished his tour of duty early without seeking permission.

“It is alleged that on the May 14 and 15, 2022 the officer concerned breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to discreditable conduct, orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities.

“The conduct alleged occurred whilst the sergeant was subject to a final written warning, causing the matter to be remitted to a misconduct hearing.”

The officer was present at the hearing and denied the allegations.

The panel concluded the matter amounted to misconduct with the most suitable outcome as dismissal without notice, “given the seriousness of the conduct in question”.

The spokeswoman added: “All allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and our Professional Standards Department works diligently to investigate such allegations to ensure those who fail to meet these standards are held to account.”