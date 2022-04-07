Seasonal fun and fundraising at Hellidon pub in memory of much-loved young man who took his own life

Len (right) with dad Andy.

Easter fun is descending on a Hellidon pub where there will be some tasty surprises for younger guests.

Visitors to The Red Lion can also help raise money in memory of Len Eadon, who died aged 22.

On Saturday, April 16, eagle-eyed youngsters can earn themselves a chocolatey treat by taking part in the pub’s first Easter Egg Hunt.

The team at The Red Lion.

As part of the free event, between 3pm-5pm, children will be invited to colour in an activity sheet as they spot a host of painted wooden eggs hidden around the premises.

There will also be the opportunity to take up the challenge of designing their own unique egg creation, the overall winners of which will be announced on Easter Monday and will receive a Cadbury’s Easter egg.

Easter weekend will also see the pub hosting a Chilli and Quiz Evening on Sunday, April 17. Quiz entry is £10 per person, to include a classic pub chilli. There will also be a raffle with prizes up for grabs including a Fortnum and Mason Hamper, Afternoon Tea for two at The Castle at Edgehill and luxury Easter egg.

All proceeds will be going towards three mental health charities - PAPYRUS, The Farm Safety Foundation and The Farming Community Network – in memory of Napton man Len Eadon.

The fundraising was set up after Len tragically took his own on life on New Year’s Day.

The proceeds will be added to the £1,000 so far raised by The Red Lion’s Turning Tables event. .