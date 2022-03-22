Screening of powerful new Olga film in Daventry will help Ukraine victims of conflict

Wendy Goldie. Pictures55.

Daventry cinema-goers are invited to see a new film and help victims of conflict.

The Arc cinema will donate profits from next week's screenings of Olga to support Ukrainians.

Olga tells the story of a 15-year-old Ukrainian gymnast, training for the European Championship in preparation for the Olympics, who is forced to move to Switzerland from her home in Kyiv where her mother works as an investigative journalist reporting on the Euromaidan protests.

Screenings of the film will help victims of conflict.

Wendy Goldie, manager at The Arc cinema, said she hopes lots of people will support the film at such a poignant time.

Jason Wood, Director of Public Programmes at the BFI, said film has the power to unite people and inspire empathy across cultures.