News you can trust since 1869
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
2 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
2 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
2 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
4 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
5 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Science fun at Daventry Museum brings people together

Record numbers of visitors enjoyed Daventry Museum’s seventh annual British Science Week earlier this month.

By Neil Burkett
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:16 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 13:16 GMT

Just under 300 budding scientists came to enjoy the museum’s fun, free, interactive scientific experiments and activities based on this year’s theme of Connectivity.

Hands-on activities included finding fossils, discovering DNA, and exploring Braille messaging.

Some messy experiments also took place outside, including regular volcano eruption demonstrations and static electricity testing.

Visitors enjoying the activities
Visitors enjoying the activities
Visitors enjoying the activities
Most Popular

Young paleontologists could also make their own salt dough fossils to take home too.

A museum spokesman said: “Our scientific friends at Cummins Inc joined the museum with their interactive robotic arms controlled by code, which were very popular.

“Visiting children also completed an activity pack to be entered into a prize draw, the winners of which will be announced shortly.

“Thank you to Daventry Mayor, Malcolm Ogle, for volunteering at our British Science Week Event, welcoming visitors and participating in the science fun.

Cummins robotic arm experiment
Cummins robotic arm experiment
Cummins robotic arm experiment

“Jules Osmany from BBC Radio Northampton also visited us as part of the Treasure Quest feature.

“Jules stopped by for a quick photo with our volunteers while speaking live to the studio to try and claim ‘treasure’ victory on the popular radio competition.

“Thank you to everyone who attended Saturday’s British Science Week 2023 event and to Cummins Inc for supporting our science activities, and lastly thanks to our team of volunteers and Daventry Town Council staff who helped prep and co-ordinate all the activities on the day.”

Daventry Museum is operated by Daventry Town Council and is free to visit.

Salt dough fossil making
Salt dough fossil making
Salt dough fossil making

Opening hours are 9.30am to 1.30pm Tuesday to Friday and on the first Saturday of the month from 10am to 4pm.

Daventry Mayor Malcolm Ogle tries out the 'jumping goo' static electricity experiment
Daventry Mayor Malcolm Ogle tries out the 'jumping goo' static electricity experiment
Daventry Mayor Malcolm Ogle tries out the 'jumping goo' static electricity experiment
Static electricity experiment
Static electricity experiment
Static electricity experiment
Volcano eruption experiment
Volcano eruption experiment
Volcano eruption experiment
Disovering DNA
Disovering DNA
Disovering DNA