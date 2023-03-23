Just under 300 budding scientists came to enjoy the museum’s fun, free, interactive scientific experiments and activities based on this year’s theme of Connectivity.

Hands-on activities included finding fossils, discovering DNA, and exploring Braille messaging.

Some messy experiments also took place outside, including regular volcano eruption demonstrations and static electricity testing.

Visitors enjoying the activities

Young paleontologists could also make their own salt dough fossils to take home too.

A museum spokesman said: “Our scientific friends at Cummins Inc joined the museum with their interactive robotic arms controlled by code, which were very popular.

“Visiting children also completed an activity pack to be entered into a prize draw, the winners of which will be announced shortly.

“Thank you to Daventry Mayor, Malcolm Ogle, for volunteering at our British Science Week Event, welcoming visitors and participating in the science fun.

Cummins robotic arm experiment

“Jules Osmany from BBC Radio Northampton also visited us as part of the Treasure Quest feature.

“Jules stopped by for a quick photo with our volunteers while speaking live to the studio to try and claim ‘treasure’ victory on the popular radio competition.

“Thank you to everyone who attended Saturday’s British Science Week 2023 event and to Cummins Inc for supporting our science activities, and lastly thanks to our team of volunteers and Daventry Town Council staff who helped prep and co-ordinate all the activities on the day.”

Daventry Museum is operated by Daventry Town Council and is free to visit.

Salt dough fossil making

Opening hours are 9.30am to 1.30pm Tuesday to Friday and on the first Saturday of the month from 10am to 4pm.

Daventry Mayor Malcolm Ogle tries out the 'jumping goo' static electricity experiment

Static electricity experiment

Volcano eruption experiment

