Schoolgirl, 12, taken to hospital after collision with car in Northampton

Police appeal for witnesses to incident on Barrack Road

A schoolgirl was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car near Northampton town centre last week.

The accident happened on Barrack Road at the junction with Lorne Road

Police are appealing for witnesses after the crash on Barrack Road between 8am and 8.20am on Thursday (February 27).

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A 12-year-old girl was in collision with a silver Mazda car at the junction of Barrack Road and Lorne Road.

"As a result of the collision, the girl sustained a significant foot injury and was taken to Northampton General Hospital for treatment.

"We would ask anyone who may have information or who may have seen this incident to call us on 101 quoting reference number 20000111575."