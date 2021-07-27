Rush-hour delays with traffic slow for 18 miles on M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes
Crash on southbound exit slip causing severe congestion
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 7:59 am
Traffic is crawling for 18 miles on the M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes following a rush-hour crash on Tuesday morning (July 27).
Highways England says the accident is on the southbound exit slip road at junction 14 for Milton Keynes.
Sensors show traffic slow all the way back to junction 16, the A45 turn-off.
There are more queues on the A45 as vehicles struggle to join the M1 southbound and the A43 is also busy as drivers try to avoid the motorway queues.