Rush-hour crash blocks two lanes on M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes

National Highways warns drivers to expect delays until mid-morning

By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 8:39 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 8:48 am
Two lanes have been blocked by a crash on the M1 southbound

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the M1 southbound from Northampton after a rush-hour crash blocked two lanes on Wednesday morning (October 13).

Reports say lanes two and three at closed and sensors showed traffic crawling for around eight miles at 8.30am, from Newport Pagnell Services back to junction 15.

National Highways says congestion could continue until around 10.30am.

NorthamptonDrivers