RSPCA’s horror tale of Northamptonshire family’s pet cat poisoned by ANTIFREEZE

Shocked RSPCA investigators in Northamptonshire revealed how a family’s pet cat had to put down after he was poisoned with ANTIFREEZE.

Milo’s heartbroken owners, from Shutlanger, were devastated when they were told it may have been deliberate.

RSPCA inspector Beckie Harlock said: “Milo, who was only two-and-a-half years old, was a much loved member of the family and it was horrendous for them to watch as their beloved pet went from a lovely healthy cat to one who was so sick in such a short period of time.

"We are very concerned he died as a result of suspected antifreeze poisoning and that there are also reports of stray cat in the area that are also reported to have died.

“We advise pet-owners in the area to keep an eye on their cats’ well-being and if they are showing symptoms of poisoning get them veterinary treatment immediately.”

RSPCA received more than 200 reports of cat cruelty in the county during 2021.

Beckie added: “At this stage we do not know if these were accidental incidents or deliberate but we would ask for everyone to check where they keep pesticides and chemicals, including antifreeze, and make sure it is secure and out of the way of cats.

“If you do use antifreeze in your car please make sure that there are no leaks and any spills are cleaned up properly.

“Making sure antifreeze lids are shut tightly or cleaning up any spillages may save an animal’s life.”

To help prevent suffering the society launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign raising funds to keep rescue teams on the frontline as well as raising awareness of cruelty.

“There are an estimated 10.5 million pet cats in UK homes but sadly they are the second most abused pet, after dogs.

Sam Watson cat welfare expert at the RSPCA said: “It’s awful to think cats are suffering deliberate cruelty and to know that an average of seven cats every single day are suffering at the hands of humans is really distressing.

“Tragically, we see hundreds of animals who have been subjected to unimaginable cruelty; being beaten, thrown across the room, had bones broken, been shot at, poisoned and drowned.

“Cats tend to be out and about on their own which can leave them vulnerable to airgun attacks and other forms of cruelty by complete strangers.”

Overall, there were 17,804 complaints made to the charity regarding cats in 2021 from abandonments, poisonings, mutilations, shootings, beatings and neglect. This includes 205 reports in Northamptonshire alone.

The RSPCA also fears new figures showing a recent boom in the kitten trade could see a worrying rise in unscrupulous breeders putting profits before welfare and could spell further cruelty to cats.

David Bowles head of public affairs at the RSPCA said: “The demand for pets soared during the pandemic meaning backstreet kitten breeders have been able to make more money out of flogging pets online.

“If you are considering buying a kitten, please read our Kitten Checklist first.”