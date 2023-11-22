RSPCA set to receive more than 200 animal abandonment reports in Northamptonshire, amid three-year national high
The RSPCA in Northamptonshire is set to receive more than 200 animal abandonment reports in 2023, amid a three-year national high.
The animal welfare charity has released shocking new statistics that show abandonments have been spiralling amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.
In Northamptonshire, the charity is on course to receive 234 reports of animal abandonment this year - marking a 37.7 percent rise on the number of reports received in 2020.
Nationally, by the end of October, the RSPCA received 17,838 reports of abandoned animals across England and Wales - which, if such trends continue, would equate to 21,417 reports across 2023.
This compares with 16,118 reports during the whole of 2020, meaning the RSPCA is on course to see an eye-watering 32.9 percent rise in abandonment calls this year. It is higher too than the number of reports received in 2021 (17,179) and 2022 (19,645).
Dermot Murphy, who heads the RSPCA frontline rescue teams, said: “The combined effects of the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis has created a perfect storm - and means we expect more animals than ever will need our help this year.
"Abandonment calls to our emergency line are now at a three-year high, as we respond to an increasing number of animals being given up and dumped.
“Behind these shocking statistics are thousands of vulnerable animals. Each one is a valuable life in urgent need of our help.”
One example of an abandoned pet in Northamptonshire is eight-year-old Luciano who came into RSPCA care after his owner sadly moved home and left him behind.
Now, the RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch is looking to find him his forever home.
Dermot added: “We’re desperately concerned about the coming winter months in Northamptonshire. Abandonments have soared and many rescue centres are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis.”
Anyone thinking they could offer Luciano a new home can complete the branch’s Online Cat Application Form to register their interest.
This year the RSPCA is also asking supporters to Join the Christmas Rescue by donating to help rescue teams reach the thousands of animals who desperately need them.