Rousing traditional British music at summer concert in Daventry

Rousing British music is being performed at a summer concert in Daventry this weekend.

Daventry Choral Society hope to raise the roof at Holy Cross Church and Saturday evening.

Noo Jarvill, trustee of Daventry Choral Society, said: "Our programme features music very familiar to everyone; music heard at football matches, rugby matches and of course Last Night of the Proms.

Popular songs planned for concert.

"Not only will there be an opportunity for our guests to sing along with some pieces, there will also be a really beautiful and unusual rendition of the National Anthem.”

Noo said the concert hopes to cater for all musical tastes and ages.

"We are hoping there might be children in the audience too,” she added.

"Last week some choral society members went to St James Primary School in Daventry and gave a short concert, put on a bit of a show and got the children involved with some lively singing. The feedback was that ‘it blew them away’ and the children ‘were buzzing afterwards’. This is exactly the response we hoped for - to go into the community and inspire the next generation of music makers Daventry.”

The concert is this Saturday.

Daventry Choral Society’s concert starts at 7.30pm and admission is £15 for an unreserved seat. Ticket price includes a glass of wine or fruit juice. Buy tickets on the door or email: [email protected] or message their Facebook page.