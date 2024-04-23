REVEALED: 12 of the most haunted places in Northamptonshire

With its cluster of stately homes, old cobbled streets and ancient churches, Northamptonshire is brimming with curiosities harking back to the past.But for the more superstitious among us, the county also has more than its share of ghostly tales.From haunted fields to spooky mansions, we count down 12 of the most haunted places in Northamptonshire.
2. Ruins of St John at Broughton Green
The ruins of St Johns Churchyard in Boughton Green are said to be haunted by an 18th century highwayman, as well as the spectres of a weeping red-haired woman and an old ship captain Photo: Google Streetview
3. Sulgrave Manor
Sulgrave Manor is a popular spot for ghost hunts, being an abandoned farmhouse built in 1539 on the site of an old priory. An angry soldier is said to haunt the cellars, while the spectres of three young girls have allegedly been spotted in the attic Photo: Google Streetview
4. Overstone Hall
Overstone Hall was built for Lady Overstone in the 1860s but she did not live to see her design finished. Her husband, hated the mansion so much that he refused to stay there and it quickly became a lonely manor house. A devastating fire tore through it in the early 2000s, leaving it derelict Photo: Google Streetview