Retired police dog charities to benefit from Northamptonshire officers' three peaks challenge
The team of five, consisting of Northamptonshire officers PC Bradley Bowman, PC Daniel Bradley-Brophy, PC Lucy Sculthorpe and PC Sean Foster, as well as Leicestershire officer - Sergeant Grace Feavyour, will be aiming to complete the challenge in 24 hours.
They will be setting off on June 13, starting at Scotland’s Ben Nevis before making their way to Scafell Pike in Yorkshire and then Mount Snowdon Wales.
The challenge has been set to try and raise as much money as possible for two charities - the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA) and Hero Paws - Life AFTER service.
Both charities support retired service animals, including dogs and horses, who have served with agencies such as the police.
Recently retired Northamptonshire Police dogs - RPD Gru, RPD Fama and RPD Olly have all been registered with both charities.
PC Bradley Bowman said: “Retired services animals can often be difficult or very expensive to insure and without charities like Hero Paws and the NFRSA, the owners of our retired police dogs would have no support with veterinary bills and could therefore be forced to make difficult decisions.
“Their work ensures that our four-legged heroes can receive the care they deserve in retirement and we want to give a little back by raising money for them.
“Our retired police dogs have served their communities with distinction and deserve a long and happy retirement. If you can, please donate to our cause. We would be really grateful and so would these amazing charities.
“Finally, we’d also like to thank PC Ian Rudkin who has very kindly offered to drive the minibus to and from each mountain to allow us to get some sleep between each one.”
