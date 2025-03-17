Northamptonshire Police officers will take on the three peaks challenge later this year, in aid of two charities, which support retired police dogs.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team of five, consisting of Northamptonshire officers PC Bradley Bowman, PC Daniel Bradley-Brophy, PC Lucy Sculthorpe and PC Sean Foster, as well as Leicestershire officer - Sergeant Grace Feavyour, will be aiming to complete the challenge in 24 hours.

They will be setting off on June 13, starting at Scotland’s Ben Nevis before making their way to Scafell Pike in Yorkshire and then Mount Snowdon Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The challenge has been set to try and raise as much money as possible for two charities - the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA) and Hero Paws - Life AFTER service.

Northamptonshire Police officers will take place in the challenge later this year.

Both charities support retired service animals, including dogs and horses, who have served with agencies such as the police.

Recently retired Northamptonshire Police dogs - RPD Gru, RPD Fama and RPD Olly have all been registered with both charities.

PC Bradley Bowman said: “Retired services animals can often be difficult or very expensive to insure and without charities like Hero Paws and the NFRSA, the owners of our retired police dogs would have no support with veterinary bills and could therefore be forced to make difficult decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their work ensures that our four-legged heroes can receive the care they deserve in retirement and we want to give a little back by raising money for them.

“Our retired police dogs have served their communities with distinction and deserve a long and happy retirement. If you can, please donate to our cause. We would be really grateful and so would these amazing charities.

“Finally, we’d also like to thank PC Ian Rudkin who has very kindly offered to drive the minibus to and from each mountain to allow us to get some sleep between each one.”