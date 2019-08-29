Residents evacuated after 'small explosion' in block of flats in Northamptonshire

Twenty-five people were evacuated from their homes after a "small explosion" in a block of flats in Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon in Long Buckby.

"Firefighters went to the scene of a small explosion in a block of flats in Long Buckby. Emergency crews from Daventry and The Mounts were called to Greenhill Court, Ryehill Close, Long Buckby at just after 4.50pm on Wednesday, August 28," a spokesperson said.

"The explosion, in a kitchen in one of the first-floor flats, caused some damage to windows and masonry and all 25 flats in the immediate area were evacuated as a safety precaution. Northamptonshire Police also assisted with the incident.

"Nobody was injured as a result of the explosion which is now under investigation," the spokesperson said.