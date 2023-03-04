Reports of 'sonic boom' heard across Northamptonshire

Reports of a ‘sonic boom’ have reportedly been heard across Northamptonshire today (Saturday, March 4).

At around midday many residents took to social media to say they heard a ‘sonic boom’, with some reporting that their houses shook.

The Weedon Bec community said on Facebook: “I’m in Daventry. Our house shook. What was that?”

It is not yet known what caused the 'sonic boom' over Northamptonshire.

Another wrote: “It rattled the whole house, I thought the windows were going to go in. We’re still trying to peel the cat off the ceiling.”

Another commented: “I had to pull over as I thought I had blown a tyre, as the car shook.”

Residents in Harpole and other surrounding villages also reported hearing the ‘sonic boom’.

On Twitter, @humanjuggler said she was out for a walk when she heard the bang.

She wrote: “It definitely felt like the ground shook. All the birds flew into the air, it was really eerie.”

Ashleigh Ellis wrote on Twitte: “What was that? Heart pounding like mad. Very scary. Been told it was a sonic boom?”

Ellie May wrote on Twitter: “There was a massive bang that was heard in Leicestershire, Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire. Rumours are that it was a sonic boom.”

Steve Anstey from Ravensthorpe emailed into the Chron saying his house was rocked.

He said: “At around 12.30pm today my house was seemingly hit with a pressure wave, which rocked the house and knocked over bins.“I thought it was just my own home but when going outside to investigate I found my neighbours outside investigating too.“Perhaps a sonic boom, or if not, an explosion somewhere.”

Northants Police tweeted 1.15pm: “Police and Fire services in Northamptonshire have received numerous calls in relation to a large explosion sound heard from various parts of the county.

“We would like to reassure people there is no concern, but thank you for contacting us.”