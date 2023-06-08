The unique restaurant in Daventry made a sad announcement last week.

Antisocial Hogs has closed down effective immediately.

The street food team, Hogs and Hops, teamed up with The Antisocial bar to create Antisocial Hogs in an industrial unit on the edge of the town.

Renowned Antisocial Hogs street food unit in Daventry has closed down effective immediately.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After closing down for maintenance from May 24 to 27, Antisocial Hogs made an emotional Facebook post on June 1. The team said:

“Due to other opportunities for each of the directors and staff likewise - we have made the difficult decision to close the doors to the unit so we can each explore our new ventures.”

The restaurant served good vibes, burgers, fries, and wood-fired pizza.

“It’s been a wonderful journey of good times, learning and improving,” said the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Antisocial Hogs have brought people together through food, drinks, and music since April 2022.

“We’d like to thank each and every customer that has supported us over the past year. Without you, we never could have dreamed of doing what we’ve done and loved doing so much.

“We also want to say a special thanks to our staff for working so hard throughout the year and being the best staff and friends we could have hoped for,” said the team.

More than 40 comments and 100 reactions were left on the Antisocial Hogs’ Facebook post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team replied to the comments: “We are closed with immediate effect I’m afraid.”