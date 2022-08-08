Refugees who fled war-torn Ukraine, Afghanistan and Syria get helping hand job-hunting in Northampton

Around 700 visas have been granted to refugees seeking sanctuary in West Northamptonshire

Refugees seeking sanctuary in and around Northampton can take up an offer of a helping hand in job-hunting on Monday (August 15).

West Northamptonshire Council is delivering a refugee employment support event in partnership with the Department of Work & Pensions between 2.30pm and 5pm at Northampton Central Library.

Some of the area’s biggest employers and support providers will attend including Futures For You and Travis Perkins.

More than 700 visas have been granted to settlers from war-torn Ukraine, Afghanistan and Syria.

Cllr Daniel Lister, cabinet member for economic development, said: “A job is about more than simply making a living and gaining financial independence.

“It’s a chance to make friends, be a part of the community and fully contribute to UK society – all with a new sense of purpose and identity.

“We want to help everyone in our community to secure local, sustainable employment.

"Refugees have a positive and direct impact on the community, and we are dedicated to supporting them while navigating through prospective employment and training so they can find a job that is right for them.”

Other services available on the day include:

■ Professional translators to support customers with interviews

■ One to one career support

■ Help with employability skills

■ Advice on childcare options

■ Vacancies from local employers

■ Chances to discuss education and study options

The event follows ongoing work and support available to refugees in West Northamptonshire, where communities have welcomed hundreds of individuals and families fleeing persecution.

DWP district manager, Paul Gisbey, said: “In working with Afghanistan and Ukrainian customers we have seen the generosity and kindness the people of Northamptonshire have shown them.

“Within DWP we are committed to supporting them, when they are seeking financial assistance, and also in providing them employment opportunities.

“This event is the latest example of that support with West Northants Council, local employers and providers working closely with us to make it a great success.”

Local employers wanting to be involved in supporting refugees to access employment, or would like the support of the WNC Economy Team, please can contact [email protected]