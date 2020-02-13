Rapper slowthai says sorry after awards show descends into chaos

'What started as a joke escalated to a point of shameful actions on my part'

Northampton's slowthai issued a grovelling apology for his "shameful" actions at last night's NME awards ceremony.

The rapper, 25, topped a public vote to win the NME Hero of the Year prize – but then shocked spectators by getting into a row with some of the audience after an exchange with co-host, comedian Katherine Ryan.

In a statement via Twitter this morning (Thursday, February 13), slowthai said: “To NME, please forward my award to Katherine Ryan for she is the hero of the year.

“What started as a joke between us escalated to a point of shameful actions on my part.

“I want to unreservedly apologise, there is no excuse and I am sorry. I am not a hero.

“Katherine, you are a master at your craft and next time I’ll take my seat and leave the comedy to you.

“To any woman or man who saw a reflection of situations they’ve been in in those videos, I am sorry. I promise to do better.”

The Canadian-born comic swiftly replied: “I knew you were joking and congratulations on your very award-worthy album.

“I hope you know that a bad day on social media passes so quickly. Everything will be better tomorrow.”

slowthai and Mura Massa won the Best Collaboration award for the single Deal Wiv It.

But objects including a microphone -- which slowthai had dropped – were thrown back at the rapper on stage during his acceptance speech for the Hero of the Year award at London's Brixton Academy,

He then jumped into the crowd before security intervened – as seen in the video on this page.

slowthai made his US TV debut with Masa when they performed Deal Wiv It on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this year. That appearance followed another Northampton native Billy Locket who appeared on James Corden’s Late Late Show at the end of 2019.

The rapper, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, released his critically acclaimed debut album last year and was followed by dates across the world and ended with a hometown gig Northampton’s Roadmender in December.