An I’m A Celebrity star and Radio 1 DJ visited a Northamptonshire garden centre for lunch during his mammoth charity rowing challenge.

Jordan North, who was a runner-up in the ITV reality show in 2020 and has a regular hosting slot on Radio 1, is rowing 100 miles of canals from London to his hometown of Burnley in aid of Comic Relief.

On Tuesday (March 1), his journey took him through Northamptonshire and he and his team stopped for lunch at Whilton Locks Garden Village near Daventry.

Thumbs up from Jordan.

The 32-year-old is rowing for eight hours a day for five days so will be stopping throughout the country on his way.

Staff at Whilton Locks said the DJ and his team were suitably fed and watered before getting happily back on their way.

According to the garden centre, Jordan had lasagne and "liked it so much found the ladies in the kitchen to tell them himself".

The challenge runs all week and will be featured on the Comic Relief night with a separate full TV documentary, too.

Money raised from Jordan's challenge will go to life-changing projects supported by Comic Relief, which help people to live free from poverty, violence and discrimination.