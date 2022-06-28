Quick-thinking Flecknoe photographer uses drone power to save day in mission to rescue lost dog

A Flecknoe photographer used drone power to save the day when a retired sheepdog went missing for more than 36 hours.

When Mike Tobin heard Mot, 14, had gone walkabouts from his home in Southam, he stepped into action.

Shane Parry, partner of Jo, daughter of Mot’s owner Stella, said: “A few people from Dogslost got in touch and came over to the farmhouse to help search for Mot. Then Mike Tobin got in touch with myself and said he could help with his drone.

"Within 30 minutes he was at the farm and in the sky with a drone.”

Mike searched three fields for the missing dog, who is also hard of hearing.

"We got to the fourth field which seemed to have a lot of flat spots and tracks as if something had be walking around,” added Shane.

"We thought maybe a fox or some sort of wildlife might be the reason, but Mike continued to follow these tracks which led him to what looked like a black hole.”

Mike hovered the drone over the hole while Shane ran to the location.

"I ran over with Jo and there was Mot alive and well,” added Shane.

"I quickly picked him up and Stella then came running across the field with such a face of relief and gave him a massive cuddle! Stella and everyone else was so happy that the power of Mike and his drone managed to find Mot safe and well. Without that drone Mot probably would not have been found in that barley field."

The family praised Mike for his help with the rescue mission at the weekend.

“Stella and the family cannot be thankful enough for everyone who came along and helped to locate Mot,” he added.

“We’d like to say a massive thank you to Mike Tobin for taking the time out of his day to help.”

Mike, who runs Photography by Mook, said: “There was a faint random track through the field and we soon found the lovely Mot lying still at the end of it.

"It was a great result and I was only too happy to help.”

Spot the dog? The drone guides Mot's owners to location.

Shaggy dog story... Steps away from being reunited.

Is that you Mot? Black hole turns out to be Mot.