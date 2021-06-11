Queen's Birthday Honours List 2021: All of the recipients with links to Northamptonshire

Ten people with links to Northamptonshire are being given awards in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours List, revealed this evening (Friday, June 11).

Recipients include South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom, the last chief executive of Northamptonshire County Council and those who have helped their communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The Queen’s Birthday Honours allow us to pay tribute to all those who have gone above and beyond in their service to this country.

Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Getty Images

“Throughout the pandemic we have seen countless examples of every day heroes.

"From those using their expertise to help develop life-saving vaccines, which are now being rolled out successfully to all parts of the UK, to the people who have given time and energy to care for their communities.

“We should take heart from the stories of those receiving honours today and be inspired by their courage and kindness.

"May they be a reminder of all that we can achieve when we come together as a society.”

South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom

The highest award for those from Northamptonshire is going to Mrs Leadsom, who is getting a DBE for political service.

The Conservative MP has been South Northamptonshire's representative in the House of Commons since 2010 and has served several ministerial positions under three prime ministers as well as running for the office against Theresa May.

"I am deeply honoured to be recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List as a Dame Commander of the British Empire. It is an immense privilege to be recognised for service to politics," she told this newspaper.

"Serving my constituents of South Northamptonshire and my country is a great honour, and I look forward to continuing to do so, alongside my work to improve the support for new families so that every baby gets the best start for life."

Former chief superintendent at Northamptonshire Police, Dennis Murray

Two people who helped to rescue Northamptonshire County Council from financial collapse are being given OBEs for services to local government.

Theresa Grant was brought in as the new chief executive and Antony McArdle was appointed by the government as one of two commissioners to oversee the recovery.

Among those receiving MBEs are Kirsty Murphy, the first female Red Arrows pilot who has gone on to be a successful ambassador for aviation, for services to aviation.

The pilot for The Blades aerobatic team at Sywell Aerodrome, from Roade, has spoken to countless children and adults about her job to inspire the next generation, particularly young girls.

Tony McArdle, one of two government-appointed commissioners hired help Northamptonshire County Council after its financial collapse in 2018

Lisa Wainwright, from Brixworth, is getting an MBE for services to sport having helped to develop child protection policies for England Netball, which were then used by Sport England.

The final MBE recipient is Jennifer McDonnell, from Northampton, for services to the green economy while working for the Knowledge Transfer Network.

Jacqueline Goodall, the inclusion support manager at Sponne School in Towcester from Bugbrooke, is among the county's three BEM recipients - for services to education.

The other two are for the response to Covid, including John Brownhill, who co-founded Food4Heroes, which was set up in response to the panic-buying at the start of the pandemic.

Last but not least, Northamptonshire Police Chief Superintendent Dennis Murray, is getting a Queen's Police Medal for distinguished service to the force.

Ch Supt Murray has been with the force since 1991, originally joining as part of the Special Constabulary before becoming a full time officer the following year.

The Blades aerobatic team pilot Kirsty Murphy

In November 2020, he moved to British Transport Police on a three-year secondment, where he is lead for trust, legitimacy and community policing.

“I am honoured and humbled to have been awarded the Queen’s Police Medal," he said.

"Over three decades I have had the pleasure of working in a career where you get back just as much as you put in.

“A passion of mine has been working with the community in solving community and policing problems together.

“I am extremely grateful to have been nominated and for the unfaltering support of my family and friends over the years. Without this support, I couldn’t deliver the work I do.

"This honour reflects the hard work of my colleagues, the community and all of those that have been key in building strong partnerships as part of my work.”

Sport and Recreation Alliance chief executive Lisa Wainwright

Sponne School inclusion support manager Jacqueline Goodall