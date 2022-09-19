Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral in pictures: Royals' grief as thousands line streets to pay respects

The Queen made her final journey through London on Monday (September 19) followed by her grieving family on streets lined with thousands who swamped the capital to bide farewell to the monarch as her coffin was carried on a Royal Navy gun carriage to Westminster Abbey for a state funeral,
Royal staff also paid their respects as the Queen passed Buckingham Palace on her way to a commital service at Windsor.
The Coldstream Guards travel along The Mall ahead of the Queen's coffin
Photo: Dan Kitwood
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, King Charles III and Anne, Princess Royal watch on as The Queen's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy departs Westminster Abbey
Photo: Christopher Furlong
The Queen's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy travels along The Mall with the Gentlemen at Arms
Photo: Chip Somodevilla
Many mourners sobbed as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passed by
Photo: WPA Pool