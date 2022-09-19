News you can trust since 1869
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
King Charles III and Prince William follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II out of Westminster Abbey after the State Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral in pictures: Royals' grief as thousands line streets to pay respects

King Charles III leads cortege following former monarch’s coffin

By Kevin Nicholls
Monday, 19th September 2022, 3:08 pm

The Queen made her final journey through London on Monday (September 19) followed by her grieving family on streets lined with thousands who swamped the capital to bide farewell to the monarch as her coffin was carried on a Royal Navy gun carriage to Westminster Abbey for a state funeral,

Royal staff also paid their respects as the Queen passed Buckingham Palace on her way to a commital service at Windsor.

1. In pictures: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral

The Coldstream Guards travel along The Mall ahead of the Queen's coffin

Photo: Dan Kitwood

Photo Sales

2. In pictures: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, King Charles III and Anne, Princess Royal watch on as The Queen's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy departs Westminster Abbey

Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales

3. In pictures: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral

The Queen's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy travels along The Mall with the Gentlemen at Arms

Photo: Chip Somodevilla

Photo Sales

4. In pictures: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral

Many mourners sobbed as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passed by

Photo: WPA Pool

Photo Sales
Elizabeth IICharles IIIRoyalsLondonRoyal Navy
Next Page
Page 1 of 9