Pussycat Dolls announced as first Northampton headliners this summer

Pussycat Dolls have been revealed as the first headliners to play at Franklin's Gardens during its 2020 summer season of concerts.

Returning for their first show in Northamptonshire since July 2009, The Pussycat Dolls are set to play Franklin’s Gardens with 'Doll Domination', bringing hits such as ‘Don’t Cha’, ‘Stickwitu’, ‘When I Grow Up’, ‘Buttons’ and more fan favourites

The multi-platinum pop sensations – Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar - have sold more than 55 million records worldwide and achieved eight UK top 10 singles.

Saints chief executive Mark Darbon said: "Having last headlined the county 11 years ago, we are looking forward to welcoming Pussycat Dolls on Sunday, July 5.

"Franklin’s Gardens continues to showcase some of the biggest musical acts and with Pussycat Dolls opening the line-up for the 2020 season."

The group made their live return during the final of X-Factor Celebrity at the end of last year, where Nicole Scherzinger is a long-standing judge.



Tickets will be on sale at 8am on Friday, February 7 via northamptonsaints.co.uk and musicplussport.com, with a presale available to customers at 8am on Wednesday, February 5.

Tickets are priced starting at £35.84 (inclusive of transaction fees) and include pitch standing, seating, and accessible tickets. Paid car parking is also available at the venue.



A range of hospitality packages are also available in the Franklin’s Gardens boxes, director’s lounge, champions suite, and captain’s club.



All terms and conditions are available on northamptonsaints.co.uk. There will be hospitality packages available to suit all budgets.