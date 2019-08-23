Public asked to 'respect' road closures by Northamptonshire Highways

Highways has stressed it closes roads for safety and urges drivers across the county to respect that.

The official twitter feed @NNHighways - which covers transport and highways information for Northamptonshire County Council - tweeted today (Friday): "We are asking people to respect our road closures.

"We close roads for safety. For us & all road users.

"We have to put CCTV on every closure which costs money.

"We are not there to delay or inconvenience you. There to repair roads safely and quickly."

A number of roadworks and closures will be in place across the bank holiday weekend

READ MORE: All roadworks planned for Northampton this weekend ahead of bank holiday traffic